Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) (LON:PFD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $93.31

Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) (LON:PFD) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 93.31 ($1.22) and traded as high as GBX 94 ($1.23). Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) shares last traded at GBX 93.30 ($1.22), with a volume of 1,071,207 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 94.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 93.31. The company has a market capitalization of £797.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37.

In other Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) news, insider Tim Elliott acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £4,850 ($6,336.56).

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

