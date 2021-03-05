Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 111 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 447,511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,470,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 310,761 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,012,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,717,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,977.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,229.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3,203.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

