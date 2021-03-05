Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on PINC. Benchmark raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

PINC opened at $32.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Premier has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,882,000 after buying an additional 1,799,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter worth about $46,533,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Premier by 56.4% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,078,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,247,000 after acquiring an additional 749,311 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Premier by 70.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,311,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,050,000 after acquiring an additional 540,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Premier by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,540,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,359,000 after acquiring an additional 356,635 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

