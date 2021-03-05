PRIA (PRIA) Price Tops $7.69

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. One PRIA token can now be bought for $7.69 or 0.00015786 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PRIA has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. PRIA has a market cap of $533,228.80 and $16,187.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRIA Token Profile

The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link

PRIA Token Trading

