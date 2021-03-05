Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) (LON:PHP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $148.47

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) (LON:PHP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.47 ($1.94) and traded as high as GBX 152.60 ($1.99). Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) shares last traded at GBX 148.40 ($1.94), with a volume of 4,618,346 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) from GBX 168 ($2.19) to GBX 172 ($2.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 168 ($2.19).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 148.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 148.47. The company has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L)’s previous dividend of $1.48. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L)’s payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

In other news, insider Harry Abraham Hyman purchased 11,485,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £16,538,515.20 ($21,607,675.99). Also, insider Richard Howell purchased 34,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £52,576.92 ($68,692.08).

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

