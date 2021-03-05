Primas (PST) Price Reaches $0.0264 on Exchanges

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $9.03 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas token can now be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Primas has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.63 or 0.00371058 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003278 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Primas Token Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Primas Token Trading

