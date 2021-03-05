Primecoin (XPM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.56 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 196.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 195.8% higher against the dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $7.56 million and $742,851.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,356,523 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.