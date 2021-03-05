PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the January 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PrimeEnergy Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ PNRG traded up $6.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.33. 462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. PrimeEnergy Resources has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $134.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average is $55.36.

In other news, Director Gaines Wehrle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $41,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,283 shares of company stock valued at $163,663. 58.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,851 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

