Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $10.01 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.0% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.99.

JPM opened at $150.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $154.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

