Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 109,142 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,142 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.52% of NuVasive worth $14,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in NuVasive by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 122,566 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 171,407 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 217,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 58,594 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $62.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $67.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

NUVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

