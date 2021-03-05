Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 377,093 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,299,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,093 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Sabre worth $15,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Sabre by 8.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 321,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Sabre by 8.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 189,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 173.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 20,375 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sabre by 3.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 105,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Sabre by 13.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SABR shares. Mizuho raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.18.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

