Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,022 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Mohawk Industries worth $15,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MHK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,925 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 710.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 955,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,243,000 after buying an additional 837,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,420,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,975,000 after buying an additional 813,746 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 801,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,251,000 after buying an additional 326,323 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,664,000 after buying an additional 220,652 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MHK stock opened at $175.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $185.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,440,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

