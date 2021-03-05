Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.79% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $14,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at $114,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $282,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPK opened at $108.29 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $111.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.62 and a 200 day moving average of $96.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 48.09%.

CPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.