Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 126.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,714,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 957,320 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.62% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $15,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 11.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 100,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

INN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

