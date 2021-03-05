Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Forward Air worth $16,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

FWRD opened at $87.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.29. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $90.72.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

