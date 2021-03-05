Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 320,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,791 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Acadia Healthcare worth $16,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACHC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

ACHC opened at $54.30 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

