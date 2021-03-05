Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,594 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $15,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COOP. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COOP opened at $32.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

