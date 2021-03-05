Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,105 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Webster Financial worth $15,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Webster Financial by 27.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,474,000 after acquiring an additional 141,172 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

In other Webster Financial news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WBS opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $59.25.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

