Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,105 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of Webster Financial worth $15,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 308.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $59.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,573.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

