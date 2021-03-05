Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Whirlpool worth $16,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

WHR opened at $186.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.72 and a 200 day moving average of $188.50. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In related news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,521.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,724 shares of company stock worth $9,820,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

