Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.02 Million Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,226,413 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $15,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of KLIC opened at $44.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $52.55.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory F. Milzcik purchased 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $1,668,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,634,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

