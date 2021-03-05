Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.02 Million Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,226,413 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $15,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth $37,840,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,154,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,665,000 after purchasing an additional 314,798 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 270,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,927,000 after acquiring an additional 211,541 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,995,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,688 shares in the company, valued at $864,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $1,668,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,634,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average is $31.72. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $52.55.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

