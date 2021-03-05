Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.08 Million Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Owens & Minor worth $15,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OMI opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $35.73.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 1.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

