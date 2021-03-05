Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.08 Million Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Owens & Minor worth $15,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OMI opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $35.73.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

