Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.13 Million Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,874 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $15,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $6,919,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 124,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,066,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after buying an additional 9,082 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 606.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 36,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

JBHT stock opened at $149.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.32. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $156.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

