Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.22 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,696 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $15,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 923,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,503,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 410,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,704,000 after purchasing an additional 137,933 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,471 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.49.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $130.89 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $143.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

