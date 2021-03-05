Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.27 Million Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.86% of B&G Foods worth $15,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 34,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in B&G Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,948,000 after acquiring an additional 159,661 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in B&G Foods by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

NYSE:BGS opened at $28.20 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.