Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.39 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,069 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Lamb Weston worth $15,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $82.76 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $87.94. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.34.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 37.60%.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

