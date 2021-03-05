Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.89 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,947 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $15,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 846,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,097,000 after purchasing an additional 93,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 236,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 134,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KDP opened at $30.88 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $33.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KDP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

