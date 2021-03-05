Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.01 Million Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,014 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.64% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $16,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average is $35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.68 and a beta of 0.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

