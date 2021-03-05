Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.47 Million Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,376 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Installed Building Products worth $16,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. THB Asset Management raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 13,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.53.

NYSE IBP opened at $105.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $130.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.36 and its 200-day moving average is $103.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

