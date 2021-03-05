Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.66 Million Stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983,841 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.12% of Phibro Animal Health worth $16,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 65,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.57. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $28.51. The company has a market cap of $923.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

