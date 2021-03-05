Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.98 Million Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $16,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $986,483,000 after purchasing an additional 287,827 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.00.

BIO stock opened at $562.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $607.12 and a 200-day moving average of $567.43. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.38 and a fifty-two week high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,478.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.