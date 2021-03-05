Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,320 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Axos Financial worth $15,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 43.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $86,747.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $47.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.40. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.82.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

