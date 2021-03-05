Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 4,831.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 359,541 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Lazard worth $15,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lazard by 50.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 58,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 23.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 51.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 814,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after acquiring an additional 277,701 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 11.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAZ. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Lazard in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $39.59 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.95.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

