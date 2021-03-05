Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.72% of Sleep Number worth $16,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Sleep Number by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,294,000 after purchasing an additional 163,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $123.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

In related news, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $148,603.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Barra sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,642 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,538 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

