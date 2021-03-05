Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 21,022 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Mohawk Industries worth $15,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,440,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MHK stock opened at $175.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.37 and a 200 day moving average of $126.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $185.85.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MHK. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

