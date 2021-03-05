Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,047 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Texas Roadhouse worth $16,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $91.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 117.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.50. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $95.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. Analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.08.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $149,580.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $249,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,525 shares of company stock valued at $4,896,340 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

