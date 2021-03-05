Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.26% of Huron Consulting Group worth $17,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HURN. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $875,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,019.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HURN opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average is $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $198.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HURN shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huron Consulting Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.