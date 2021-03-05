Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $14,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,408,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,077,000 after buying an additional 1,226,898 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 730,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,572,000 after buying an additional 202,354 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,076,000 after buying an additional 158,418 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 154,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after buying an additional 68,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,102,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $282,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

CPK opened at $108.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.25. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $111.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.78.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 48.09%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

