Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,619 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Callaway Golf worth $15,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 333.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

NYSE ELY opened at $27.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 2.16.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Compass Point cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.