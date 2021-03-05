Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,085 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of United Airlines worth $16,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in United Airlines by 12.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,210,000 after purchasing an additional 980,766 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,380,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2,461.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 725,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,210,000 after buying an additional 697,448 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,556,000 after buying an additional 691,626 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.73. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on UAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

In related news, Director Michele J. Hooper acquired 1,900 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

