Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,316 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,316 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Toll Brothers worth $15,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL opened at $51.78 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $56.96. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.19.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,425 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,589 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TOL. Raymond James raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

