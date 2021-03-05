Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,769 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,769 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Matson worth $16,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

NYSE:MATX opened at $71.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.00. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.83 million. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

