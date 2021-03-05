Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,126 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of PriceSmart worth $15,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PriceSmart by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in PriceSmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PriceSmart by 2.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in PriceSmart by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

PSMT opened at $91.82 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.13 and a 200-day moving average of $82.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $877.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

In other PriceSmart news, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 7,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $693,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,412,062.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William J. Naylon sold 1,137 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $112,949.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,168.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,076 shares of company stock valued at $16,658,745. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

