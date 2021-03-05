Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 41,984 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,984 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $16,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $82.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $93.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on FBHS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

