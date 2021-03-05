Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 43,515 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,515 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of MGM Resorts International worth $16,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGM. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

In other news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 6,626 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $255,896.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $720,108.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,257,107 shares of company stock worth $84,158,943 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

