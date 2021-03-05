Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 52,114 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 805,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of NortonLifeLock worth $16,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 853,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48,650 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 452.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLOK opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. Analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

