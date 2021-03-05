Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 53,875 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 709,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,875 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of CenterPoint Energy worth $15,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 121,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 28,656 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 284,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 34,236 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 495,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,719,000 after acquiring an additional 49,033 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 61,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 36,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 54,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.