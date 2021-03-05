Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,874 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,874 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $15,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $149.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.71 and its 200-day moving average is $137.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $156.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBHT. Raymond James increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

